Dow had its best month since 1987 but closed lower today. Record highs and record closes for the major indices in November
Technical Analysis
Major indices lower on the day.The US major indices close lower in last trading day of the month, but that did not subtract from the month's solid performance:
- the Dow industrial average had its best monthly performance since January 1987
- the S&P 500 and NASDAQ had their best months since April
- the S&P, NASDAQ, and Dow industrial average all closed at all time high prices this month (the NASDAQ and S&P closed at all-time highs on Friday)
- today the NASDAQ snapped it's a 4 day winning streak
- The Dow reached the 30,000 milestone before backing off the last few days of the month
A look at the market at the close shows:
- The S&P fell -16.72 points or -0.46% to 3621.67
- The NASDAQ index fell -7.109 points or -0.06% to 12198.73
- The Dow fell -271.73 points or -0.91% to 29638.64.
For the month of November:
- The S&P rose 10.76%
- The Nasdaq rose 11.8%
- The Dow rose 11.84%.
For the year (with one month to go), the NASDAQ still leads the charge by a lot:
- The S&P index is up 12.1%
- The Nasdaq is up 35.96%
- The Dow is up 3.86%.
The new all time high prices for the major indices are at:
- NASDAQ index, 12244.64 reached today. The new all time high close is 12205.85
- S&P index all-time high price is 3645.99.. The new all time high close is 3638.35
- Dow industrial average all time high price is now 30116.51. The new all time high close is 30046.24