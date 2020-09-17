European major indices close lower but off low levels for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX, -0.2%. UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. France's CAC, -0.5%

The major European indices are closing lower, but well off there lowest levels for the day.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.2%. The index was down -1.66% at the lows.
  • France's CAC, -0.5%. It fell to a low of -1.55%. 
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. It's low reached -1.31%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.3%. It's low reached -1.36%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -1%. It's low reached -1.67%.
In the benchmark 10 year note sector, the UK's yield fell the most at -2.6 basis points. Spain yields in stop by 0.3% with the other countries in between those 2 extremes.

German DAX, -0.2%. UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. France's CAC, -0.5%_
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose