European major indices close lower but off low levels for the day

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.2%. The index was down -1.66% at the lows.



France's CAC, -0.5%. It fell to a low of -1.55%.

UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. It's low reached -1.31%



Spain's Ibex, -0.3%. It's low reached -1.36%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1%. It's low reached -1.67%.

In the benchmark 10 year note sector, the UK's yield fell the most at -2.6 basis points. Spain yields in stop by 0.3% with the other countries in between those 2 extremes.





The major European indices are closing lower, but well off there lowest levels for the day.