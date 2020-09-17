European major indices close lower but off low levels for the day
German DAX, -0.2%. UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. France's CAC, -0.5%The major European indices are closing lower, but well off there lowest levels for the day.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.2%. The index was down -1.66% at the lows.
- France's CAC, -0.5%. It fell to a low of -1.55%.
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. It's low reached -1.31%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.3%. It's low reached -1.36%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -1%. It's low reached -1.67%.
In the benchmark 10 year note sector, the UK's yield fell the most at -2.6 basis points. Spain yields in stop by 0.3% with the other countries in between those 2 extremes.