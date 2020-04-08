European shares end lower but close near highs for the day

Major spend the day below the 0% unchanged level.





Provisional closes are showing:

German DAX -0.3%. The low for the day extended to -1.53%



France's CAC, -0.35% . The low for the day extended to -2.37%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.85%. The low for the day extended to -2.01%



Spain's Ibex, -0.47%. The low for the day extended to -2.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%. The low for the day extended to -1.24%

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the day mixed with Germany, France and UK yields lower while Spain, Italy, and Portugal yields were higher.





The major European shares are ending the day lower, but the closes are near the highs for the day.