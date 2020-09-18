European shares end the session lower. Spain's Ibex leads the way lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX tries to move back to positive on the year, but fall short this week

The major European indices are ending the session lower. The declines the downside are being led by Spain's Ibex which fell around 2%. Madrid is enacting mobility restrictions on fears of Covid resurfacing. The German DAX tried to move back positive for the year but fell short with today's declines.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.64%
  • France's CAC, -1.0%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.9%
For the week,
  • German DAX, -0.6%
  • France's CAC, -0.8%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%
  • Spain's Ibex, unchanged
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.2%

