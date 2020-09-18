European shares end the session lower. Spain's Ibex leads the way lower

German DAX tries to move back to positive on the year, but fall short this week





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.64%



France's CAC, -1.0%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -2.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.9%

For the week,

German DAX, -0.6%



France's CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB -1.2%



The major European indices are ending the session lower. The declines the downside are being led by Spain's Ibex which fell around 2%. Madrid is enacting mobility restrictions on fears of Covid resurfacing. The German DAX tried to move back positive for the year but fell short with today's declines.