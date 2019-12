The major European shares are ending the session with mixed results but near lows for the day. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.65%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE, -0.70%



Spain's Ibex, -0.16%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.28%



Portugal's PSI 20, +0.1%



Meanwhile in the US, the major indices are also lower but they are off the lows for the day. Below are the changes in ranges on a percentage basis for the major European and US stock indices.