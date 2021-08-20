Fed's Kaplan: Delta variant limiting production output

Feds Kaplan speaks on Fox Business









Fed's Kaplan on Fox Business

The big "imponderable" is path of Delta virus.

So far the Delta virus has not had a material effect on mobility



Delta virus is limiting production output and slowing return to office



will be watching it Delta carefully



if Delta is having a more negative effect on GDP growth could cause me to adjust my views



a big economic variable is how quickly to get people vaccinated; right now in a negative trend as far as spread of Delta virus







On August 11, Kaplan in an interview on CNBC said:





If the economy unfolds as expected, in favor of announcing a plan a plan to taper at the September meeting and start tapering in October



CPI today was consistent with our outlook



There is not a demand problem in the US. The problem is supply

still expects broadening of inflation pressures into next year



Think the bond market is looking through these high inflation trends and expects the Fed to anchor inflation at 2%



Does not want Fed to run at this speed for too long and for Fed to have to take more aggressive action later on



There is in enormous amount of liquidity in the world and there is a tremendous bid in the 10 year sector



I am divorcing my decision making on adjusting purchases with the Fed funds rate. There is different set of criteria when looking at raising interest rates

My forecast is for a hike in 2022 but will make that decision as the economy progresses in 2022



Delta variant may prolong supply chain disruptions



The comments are modestly more dovish. NASDAQ futures have turned positive (implying gain of 15 points). S&P and Dow are still negative with the Dow implying a -72 point decline