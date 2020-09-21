Gold extends drop to $35 as $1900 comes into focus

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Formation breaks to the downside

Formation breaks to the downside
The wedge in gold has broken to the downside. It's fallen $35 today to as low as $1911.

Since mid-August, the $1900 level has held despite repeated attempts to break it. Even in the flush on August 12, it dipped down below only to storm back above ahead of the close.

The wedge is fairly well-defined now but there are many classic false signals that can come from a break. I would like to see a close below $1900 before throwing in the towel.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose