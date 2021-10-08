How low can EUR/USD technically go? What's the trade? - BofA

What's next for the euro?

Bank of America Global Research discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and sees a scope for a move towards 1.1495, ahead of 1.13s.







"Euro has declined and broken below 4Q20 supports at 1.1603. Our modest bear case scenario estimates downside euro levels of 1.1495, 1.13s and possibly 1.1290. Should the decline accelerate then we may see 1.1127, 1.10 and possibly 1.0817," BofA notes.





