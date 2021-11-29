Major indices claw back some of the losses from Friday's trade

NASDAQ index leads the way





The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +236.47 points or 0.68% at 35135.99



S&P index +60.61 points or 1.32% at 4655.25



NASDAQ index up 291.19 points or 1.88% at 15782.84.



Russell 2000 fell -3.95 points or -0.18% at 2241.97

At the highs, the major indices showed: Dow Jones up 388.57 points or 1.11%

S&P index up 78.45 points or 1.71%



NASDAQ index up 341.5 points or 2.2%

Some big winners today included:

Moderna, +11.71%



Goodrx, +8.85%

Rivian automotive, +6.98%

Nvidia, +5.96%

Lam research, +5.95%



Roblox, +5.47%

Tesla, +5.11%

AMD, +4.55%

Salesforce, +4.36% (Salesforce will announce earnings after the close tomorrow).

Some big losers today included:

Novavax, -11.08%



Merck, -5.41%

Worthington industries, -3.77%



Crowdstrike, -3.55%



Bed Bath & Beyond, -3.44%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, -3.4%



Wynn resorts, -3.16%



RobinHood, -3.01%



Pfizer, -2.96%

Beyond Meat, -2.83%



Twitter, -2.8%

The major indices clawed back some of the losses from Friday's trade with the NASDAQ index taking back the most. The Dow industrial average lagged.