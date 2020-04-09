Major stock indices open higher after another Fed support program

$2.3 trillion lending program





Main street facility could support up to $600B in loans

Municipal facility to offer up to $500B in loans

Expands primary and secondary corporate debt facilities and TALF

TALF collateral will include AAA-rated outstanding CMBS, New CLOs

S&P index up 31.3 points or 1.16% at 2782



NASDAQ index up 71 points or 0.89% at 8163.5



Dow up 352 points or 1.5% at 23785 In comparison, the futures are implying the following levels around 8 AM ET:

Dow -231 points

NASDAQ index -100 points



S&P index -31 points

The Fed continues to support the markets by announcing a $2.3 trillion lending program and that has helped to give the stock market a boost on the opening. The major indices were down prior to the announcement. Below are some of the details: