Major US stock indices rocket higher into the close

Indices all close with gains of over 7%

The major US stock indices rocketed higher into the close. Reports that another $1.5 trillion of stimulus was leaked to Wall Street executives may have been a catalyst. The major indices are closing with oversized gains with the S&P bringing up the rear with a impressive 7.03% rise



The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 175.03 points or 7.03% to 2663.68



NASDAQ index rose 540.15 points or 7.33% to 7913.23



Dow rose 1627.46 points or 7.73% to 2679.99 All 30 Dow stocks rose on the day led by:

Boeing +19.26%

Raytheon Technologies, +15.28%

American Express, +13.91%

Visa, +11.46%

DuPont, +11.0%



McDonald's, +10.4%

The laggards in the Dow 30 include: