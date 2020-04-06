Major US stock indices rocket higher into the close

Author: Greg Michalowski

Indices all close with gains of over 7%

The major US stock indices rocketed higher into the close.  Reports that another $1.5 trillion of stimulus was leaked to Wall Street executives may have been a catalyst. The major indices are closing with oversized gains with the S&P bringing up the rear with a impressive 7.03% rise

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 175.03 points or 7.03% to 2663.68
  • NASDAQ index rose 540.15 points or 7.33% to 7913.23
  • Dow rose 1627.46 points or 7.73% to 2679.99
All 30 Dow stocks rose on the day led by:
  • Boeing +19.26%
  • Raytheon Technologies, +15.28%
  • American Express, +13.91%
  • Visa, +11.46%
  • DuPont, +11.0%
  • McDonald's, +10.4%
The laggards in the Dow 30 include:
  • Procter & Gamble, +2.25%
  • Pfizer, +2.62%
  • Exxon Mobil, +3.09%
  • Verizon, +3.25%
  • Johnson & Johnson, +4.03%

