NASDAQ closes at a new record but off the highs levels
Technical Analysis
S&P and Dow industrial average close lowerThe NASDAQ index closed at a another record high for the second consecutive day. The new intraday high reached 14317.66. The price is closing while off that high price at 14271.73.
- NASDAQ post record close
- NASDAQ closes at record for the second consecutive day
- S&P index stalled just ahead of its all-time high at 4257.11. The high reach for 4256.60
- Dow lagged
A look at the final numbers shows
- S&P index fell -4.57 points or -0.11% at 4241.86
- NASDAQ index rose 18.46 points or 0.13% at 14271.73
- Dow industrial average fell 71.4 points or -0.21% at 33874.18
- Russell 2000 rose 7.52 points or 0.33% at 2303.47