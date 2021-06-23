NASDAQ closes at a new record but off the highs levels

S&P and Dow industrial average close lower





NASDAQ post record close



NASDAQ closes at record for the second consecutive day



S&P index stalled just ahead of its all-time high at 4257.11. The high reach for 4256.60



Dow lagged A look at the final numbers shows

S&P index fell -4.57 points or -0.11% at 4241.86



NASDAQ index rose 18.46 points or 0.13% at 14271.73



Dow industrial average fell 71.4 points or -0.21% at 33874.18



Russell 2000 rose 7.52 points or 0.33% at 2303.47



The NASDAQ index closed at a another record high for the second consecutive day. The new intraday high reached 14317.66. The price is closing while off that high price at 14271.73.