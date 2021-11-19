NASDAQ index closes the week at a record. Trades to a record intraday high as well
Dow and S&P close lower
The US major stock indices are closing with mixed results.
Some highlights for the major indices:
- The NASDAQ index closed at a record level. The index rose 63.74 points or 0.4% to 16,057.45. The index reached an intraday new all time high at 16,121.12. The low extended to 16017.23. The NASDAQ index closed above 16,000 for the first time ever
- The S&P index stretch to just 1 point short of reaching a new all-time intraday high at 4718.50. The high price today reached 4717.75. The price rotated lower after the failed attempt. The index is closing at 4697.95. That is down -6.6 points or -0.14%. The S&P closed at a record level on Thursday, but not today
- The Dow industrial average was down for most of the trading day. The index fell -268.97 points or -0.75% to 35601.99. The large declines to the index down -315.58 points or -0.8%. The high price for the index up a small 8.14 points or 0.02%
Losers today included
- Energy
- Financials, and
- Healthcare
- Technology,
- Consumer discretionary, and
- Utilities