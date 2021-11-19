NASDAQ index closes the week at a record. Trades to a record intraday high as well

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow and S&P close lower

The US major stock indices are closing with mixed results. 

Some highlights for the major indices:

  • The NASDAQ index closed at a record level. The index rose 63.74 points or 0.4% to 16,057.45. The index reached an intraday new all time high at 16,121.12. The low extended to 16017.23.  The NASDAQ index closed above 16,000 for the first time ever
  • The S&P index stretch to just 1 point short of reaching a new all-time intraday high at 4718.50. The high price today reached 4717.75. The price rotated lower after the failed attempt. The index is closing at 4697.95. That is down -6.6 points or -0.14%. The S&P closed at a record level on Thursday, but not today
  • The Dow industrial average was down for most of the trading day. The index fell -268.97 points or -0.75% to 35601.99.  The large declines to the index down -315.58 points or -0.8%. The high price for the index up a small 8.14 points or 0.02% 
Losers today included 
  • Energy 
  • Financials, and
  • Healthcare 
The winners included 
  • Technology, 
  • Consumer discretionary, and 
  • Utilities

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose