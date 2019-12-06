NZD/USD continues to creep higher in seventh day of gains

NZD/USD continues to find a bid





The crowded short position in NZD/USD is feeling the squeeze.





The pair is up for the seventh day and has tacked on another 15 pips in Asia on an otherwise-quiet day. It's at 0.6560 now compared to yesterday's high of 0.6562. That's the level to watch and up to 0.6567, which is the 61.8% retracement of the July-Oct drop.





I think we might need some concrete and positive trade news to break it.

