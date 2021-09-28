Stocks moving back to the downside going into the close





In the forex, the US dollar remains the strongest of the majors with the moves against the GBP, NZD and AUD the biggest movers (1.17%, 0.84% and 0.65%). The GBP is the weakest of the major currency pairs today. The dollar index moved to a new year high today and is up 4.18% on the year.







In the US debt market, the 10 year yields are up 5.3 basis points while the 30 year yield is up 8.3 basis point and trades comfortably above the 2.0% level at 2.078%. The 2– 10 year spread has widened from 117.5 basis points to 123.2 basis points today.







For the S&P index is getting close to its 100 day moving average at 4342.11. A move in close below that level would be more bearish going forward.