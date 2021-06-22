US stocks trades mixed in early NY trading

S&P unchanged, NASDAQ up marginally, Dow down marginally

The major indices are trading mixed in early New York trading. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -0.40 points or -0.01% at 4224.39



NASDAQ index up 7.7 points or 0.05% at 14149.18



Dow -33.48 points or -0.10% at 33843.49

Spot gold $-7.85 or -0.44% 1775.42

Spot silver down $0.15 or -0.61% of $25.79

WTI crude oil futures $-0.19 or -0.26% at $73.47



Bitcoin is down $-2900 or minus the .95% $29,665.89. In the US debt market, the yield curve is steepening with the two/five year yields are lower, while the 10/30 year yields are higher:

2 year 0.238%, -1.6 basis point

5 year 0.878%, -0.9 basis points

10 year 1.503%, +1.5 basis points

30 year 2.143%, +3.3 basis points IN the forex, the USD is the strongest of the majors now while the JPY is the weakest.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

In other markets, as trading gets underway shows: