US stocks trades mixed in early NY trading

S&P unchanged, NASDAQ up marginally, Dow down marginally

The major indices are trading mixed in early New York trading. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index -0.40 points or -0.01% at 4224.39
  • NASDAQ index up 7.7 points or 0.05% at 14149.18
  • Dow -33.48 points or -0.10% at 33843.49
In other markets, as trading gets underway shows:
  • Spot gold $-7.85 or -0.44% 1775.42
  • Spot silver down $0.15 or -0.61% of $25.79
  • WTI crude oil futures $-0.19 or -0.26% at $73.47
  • Bitcoin is down $-2900 or minus the .95% $29,665.89.
In the US debt market, the yield curve is steepening with the two/five year yields are lower, while the 10/30 year yields are higher:
  • 2 year 0.238%, -1.6 basis point
  • 5 year 0.878%, -0.9 basis points
  • 10 year 1.503%, +1.5 basis points
  • 30 year 2.143%, +3.3 basis points
IN the forex, the USD is the strongest of the majors now while the JPY is the weakest. 

The US dollars and strongest
