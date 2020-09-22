USDJPY moves to the highest level since September 17

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | usdjpy

Extends about 38.2% retracement of the last trend move lower

The USDJPY has been able to extend above its 100 hour moving average at 104.637 AND now the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September 8 high at 104.905 and the high from yesterday at 104.89 (the price also moved above the topside channel trendline).  

Extends about 38.2% retracement of the last trend move lower_
The price just reached 104.978. A move above the 105 level will have traders looking toward the 50% retracement at 105.186 (and the high from September 17 at 105.167). The 200 hour moving average comes in at 105.238.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose