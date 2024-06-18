The best traders anticipate the next trade.

In this video I take a look at the GBPJPY and the EURJPY from a technical perspective and pick out the key level that will define the bullish/bearish barometer heading into the new trading day and explain why the levels are important.

The level will either keep the current bias in play or shift the bias to the opposite direction. As such, the trading decision is yours. However, the levels that are outlined not only define the bias but also the risk.

Watch and anticipate the next trade.