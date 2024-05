The AUDUSD moved up and down today and in the process fell to a cluster of technical levels including the 100 and 200-hour MAs, the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart and a swing area between 0.6635 to 0.6647. The price is currently in that area as the week comes to a close. The area will be a barometer for both the sellers today and going-forward in the new week