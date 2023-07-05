The manufacturing sector has been contracting basically all over the world with the biggest economies like US, China and Eurozone being the highlights. We had recently a rally in copper prices due to the expectations of more economic stimulus from China, but the market got disappointed from the weak actions and it’s erasing the entire rally since the beginning of June. As long as the central banks continue to tighten monetary conditions and the global economy keeps on slowing down, we can expect lower and lower prices for copper.

Copper Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Copper Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the rally that started from the bounce on the major trendline and the 3.54 support seems to have ended at the 3.9575 resistance where we had also confluence from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Copper sold off pretty heavily and the moving averages crossed to the downside possibly signalling a restart of the downtrend. The target should now be the major trendline and the 3.54 support below. A break below the 3.54 support would open the door for a big fall into the 3.14 low.

Copper Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Copper 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price started to roll over as soon as it broke out of the rising channel. The recent pullback seems to have ended at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire drop. The buyers will need the price to break above the 3.8250 resistance to get back some conviction and pile in for a new higher high above the 3.95 level.

Copper Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Copper 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a key support zone at the 3.7550 level. We can expect more sellers piling in in case the price breaks below the support and target the 3.62 level. On the other hand, the buyers may lean on this support with a defined risk below it to target the breakout of the 3.8250 resistance.

Upcoming Events

We will have some important economic indicators in the next few days like the US Jobless Claims and the ISM Services PMI tomorrow and the US NFP report on Friday. Weak data, especially in the NFP report should bring recessionary fears back into the market and lead to more downside for copper.