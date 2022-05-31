EURSUD him trades between its 100/200 hour moving averages

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term has dipped below the 100 hour MA for the first time (with momentum at least) since May 17. The 100 hour MA is at 1.07242 currently.

The move lower comes after trading to a new cycle high on Monday up to 1.07857. The price started to come down in the Asian session and has continued into the early NY session. A new low is being made at 1.0683. Stay below the 100 hour MA will give short term sellers comfort. A move back above that MA will spoil the fun though for those sellers (and could see a push back higher) will.

On the downside, the next target comes in at the 200 hour MA which is being approached as I type at 1.06767. A move below the 200 hour moving average would open the door for further selling momentum. The price has not traded below the 200 hour moving average since May 19. The high to low trading range is now 96 pips. That is just below the 98 pip 22 day average (about a month of trading). There may be a pause with more selling on a break.

A move below that 200 hour level would target the low price from last Thursday's trade at 1.06617. The low from Wednesday last week is down at 1.0641.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the move down from the February swing high had the 30.2% retracement of that move come in at 1.07862. As noted, the high price from Monday reached 1.07857 just below that 38.2% retracement level. The inability to get above the 38.2% retracement was certainly a disappointment and helped to contribute to the downside momentum today protect go perspective.

EURUSD stalled at the 38.2% yesterday