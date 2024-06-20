In the kickstart video for June 20, 2024, I take a technical look at the 3 major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.
- EURUSD: The EURUSD held resistance against the 200 hour MA yesterday and again today. That moving average currently comes in at 1.0743. Stay below that level keeps the sellers more control.
- USDJPY: The USDJPY is trading above the highest from last week at 158.248. Stay above that level is more bullish.
- GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is lower after the Bank of England rate decision, but is testing an old swing area floor at 1.2674 – 1.26858. Admittedly last week and this week, the price fell below those levels and each time bounced back higher. On the top side, the 200 bar moving average of the 4-hour chart at 1.2688 is close resistance. Above that the 100 hour moving average 1.2698 will be targeted.