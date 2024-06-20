In the kickstart video for June 20, 2024, I take a technical look at the 3 major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.

EURUSD: The EURUSD held resistance against the 200 hour MA yesterday and again today. That moving average currently comes in at 1.0743. Stay below that level keeps the sellers more control.

USDJPY: The USDJPY is trading above the highest from last week at 158.248. Stay above that level is more bullish.

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is lower after the Bank of England rate decision, but is testing an old swing area floor at 1.2674 – 1.26858. Admittedly last week and this week, the price fell below those levels and each time bounced back higher. On the top side, the 200 bar moving average of the 4-hour chart at 1.2688 is close resistance. Above that the 100 hour moving average 1.2698 will be targeted.