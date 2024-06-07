The US jobs report came in stronger than expectations:

Details of the May 2024 jobs report:

non-farm payroll for May 272K vs 185K estimate.

Two-month net revision -15K vs -22K prior

Unemployment rate 4.0% vs 3.9% expected

Prior unemployment rate 3.9%

Participation rate 62.5 % vs 62.7% prior

U6 underemployment rate and blood for % vs 7.4% prior

Average hourly earnings + 0.4 % m/m vs +0.3% expected

Prior avg hourly earnings +0.2% m/m

Average hourly earnings + 4.1 % y/y vs +3.9% expected

Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.3 expected

Change in private payrolls +229K vs +170K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +8K vs +5K expected

That has helped to move yields higher, stocks lower and the USD higher.

Looking at through the major currency pairs: