A note from ANZ outlines a number of factors supporting the price, which inched a little higher on Thursday:

risk on tone

technicals 100-day moving average helped stem the flow of selling in WTI, nine-day relative strength index also showing the recent selloff was overdone

sentiment buoyed by this week’s US inventory report, stockpiles fell according to EIA data

ongoing tensions in the Middle East

China’s crude oil imports rose 5.5% y/y on strong gains in road and air traffic

Restocking ahead of the northern summer driving season and increased export quota for oil products

I stuck those indies on the chart, you can do the same here: