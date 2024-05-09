A note from ANZ outlines a number of factors supporting the price, which inched a little higher on Thursday:
- risk on tone
- technicals
- 100-day moving average helped stem the flow of selling in WTI, nine-day relative strength index also showing the recent selloff was overdone
- sentiment buoyed by this week’s US inventory report, stockpiles fell according to EIA data
- ongoing tensions in the Middle East
- China’s crude oil imports rose 5.5% y/y on strong gains in road and air traffic
- Restocking ahead of the northern summer driving season and increased export quota for oil products
