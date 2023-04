Fed's Waller spoke to the idea that inflation remains too high and therefore more hikes are needed ("hikes" as in more than 1 more hike). That has given the USD a boost in early NY trading. The 2 year is up 10 basis points. The 10 year is up 6 basis points.

In this technical report, I take a look at the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and the USDCAD and outline the levels in play and show/explain why.