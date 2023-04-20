The USD has dumped a bit higher in early US trading ahead of the initial jobless claims in Philly Fed business index for April.
EURUSD has broken away from it 200 are moving average near 1.09588 in trades down to 1.09328. The high price today reached 1.09778 which was short of the highest from Tuesday and Wednesday near 1.0983. The 100 hour moving average at 1.09644 just above the 200 hour moving average. Support down at 1.0925 and at the low for the week at 1.0908.
GBPUSD is cracking below it 100 hour moving average at 1.24187 and trading to a new session low. The trade today and yesterday have been above and below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages. The 200 hour moving average is up at 1.24361. The next support target comes against a swing area between 1.2388 and 1.2397.
USDCAD is trading to a new session high at 1.3487. The pair is testing the high of a swing area between 1.34805 and 1.34856.