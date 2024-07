The USDCHF buyers are making a play with the pair breaking above its 100-day moving average and 200 bar movie aired on the four hour chart near 0.89767. Ahead to the topside lies the 100 day moving average at 0.8992.

Recall from yesterday that moving average held resistance. Getting above opens the door for a move toward its 200-hour moving average is 0.8997 (and above the natural resistance at 0.9000).

IN the video, I outline the price action as it relates to the key technical levels.