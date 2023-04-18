WTI crude oil futures are settling at $80.86, up $0.03 or 0.04%.. The high reach $81.52. Low extended to $79.91.

WTI crude oil futures below 200 hour moving average

Looking at the hourly chart above, the price high tried to get above the 200 hour moving average but could not sustain momentum. That moving average comes in at $81.38 ( the price could only get $0.14 above the moving average level before rotating back lower). As long as it price to remain below that level, the sellers have the short-term advantage technically. Conversely, move above the 200 hour MA and the buyers start to take back more control (with a move above the 100 hour moving average increasing that bias and $82.14).

On the downside, the gap still exists from the OPEC+ production cut decision at the beginning of the month. The price gap from $75.70. The low on the Monday, April 3 came in at $79.00. Stay below the 200 hour moving average and the move toward that gap would be eyed.