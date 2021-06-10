All good news on the crypto front so far today

WSJ reports that Coinbase is teaming up with a 401k provider to offer crypto

The story was out a little earlier before the Basel news but didn't quite gather enough traction but perhaps put together, it is starting to reverberate into broader sentiment in the crypto market - or maybe it was just a delayed reaction.





WSJ says that ForUsAll Inc., a 401k provider, has teamed up with Bitcoin to offer workers in up to 400 of the firm's employer clients to invest up to 5% of their 401k contributions into cryptocurrencies via Coinbase.





That said, there are caveats with there being no disclosure on how many of said employer clients have signed up to the idea and WSJ noting that "crypto-investing is virtually nowhere to be found in 401k plans and individual retirement accounts at the moment".

The full story can be found here





Regardless, the technical picture for Bitcoin is still very much one of the key considerations for how price action is going to play out for now.



