AMC announces that it is now accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin; Dogecoin is next

AMC opens up to cryptocurrencies





Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please... Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next.

The announcement dates back a few hours ago but is getting a wider airing now. In any case, this was already in the news earlier in the week, or at least the rumours were, so there hasn't been too much of a reaction in the crypto space in general.





Bitcoin is trading down 0.7% on the day and consolidating in between $64,000 to $66,000 over the past few sessions.





