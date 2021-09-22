Biden's new head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is a 'crypto sceptic'

US President Biden has appointed Saule Omarova, a law professor, to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The office oversees the conditions of the banks it supervises and their compliance with laws and regulations.





Omarova is being described in the media (social and otherwise) as a crypto-sceptic, or at least as having criticized cryptocurrencies in the past. Way to summarize the chap's life work (and over-simplify).



















