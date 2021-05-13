ICYMI - Big hitter Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is wading into crypto

A letter sent to investors from Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management says the firm is not ignoring blockchain, Bitcoin & the crypt currency market.

“We are exploring opportunities around blockchain technology and its transformative and disruptive capabilities”

“We would be remiss to ignore a now $2 trillion crypto currency market.”





An earlier report from cryptocurrency-focused media said Point72 was poised to make a sizable move into the area.









BTC update:





Bitcoin is struggling to recover after Elon Musk tweeted yesterday, slashing its price:



