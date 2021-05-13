ICYMI - Big hitter Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is wading into crypto
A letter sent to investors from Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management says the firm is not ignoring blockchain, Bitcoin & the crypt currency market.
“We are exploring opportunities around blockchain technology and its transformative and disruptive capabilities”
“We would be remiss to ignore a now $2 trillion crypto currency market.”
An earlier report from cryptocurrency-focused media said Point72 was poised to make a sizable move into the area.
Info comes via Yahoo, ungated here for more.
BTC update:
Bitcoin is struggling to recover after Elon Musk tweeted yesterday, slashing its price:
For the chronology, read from the bottom up:
- Here's the full statement from Musk on Tesla and Bitcoin (ICYMI)
- Bitcoin bounce, back above $50K. Other coins on the bounce also, DOGE back over 42c
- Bitcoin crumbles after Elon Musk bails. Why it may never recover
- Cryptocurrency exchanges under immense strain with BTC meltdown - Reports that Coinbase is down
- Bitcoin rout extends lower. BTC/USD now under $50k
- Bitcoin is continuing its slide after the Musk Tesla bombshell
- DOGE volatility prompted by Musk's abandoning Bitcoin for Tesla payments
- Musk says Tesla has suspended taking Bitcoin for vehicle purchases