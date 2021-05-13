ICYMI - Big hitter Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management is wading into crypto

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

A letter sent to investors from Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management says the firm is not ignoring blockchain, Bitcoin & the crypt currency market. 

“We are exploring opportunities around blockchain technology and its transformative and disruptive capabilities”
“We would be remiss to ignore a now $2 trillion crypto currency market.”

An earlier report from cryptocurrency-focused media said Point72 was poised to make a sizable move into the area. 

Info comes via Yahoo, ungated here for more. 

BTC update:
A letter sent to investors from Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management says the firm is not ignoring blockchain, Bitcoin & the crypt currency market. 
Bitcoin is struggling to recover after Elon Musk tweeted yesterday, slashing its price:

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose