Bitcoin bulls get a bounty for Christmas

Bitcoin jumps as high as $28,365





The break of $20,000 in bitcoin has been an absolutely textbook technical breakout.





Since then, it's gone completely parabolic, including a rally right through Christmas, Boxing Day and today.







In a move like this, you can't overthink it, just hold on for deal life. The overbought indicators don't matter and the only levels that matter are the big round ones. Most of all, don't listen to the people who say it's run too far, too fast. They were wrong last time and in this market, the only thing that matters is momentum.





I do worry about profit taking in the new year but that's still five days away and in this market, that could be a fortune.





