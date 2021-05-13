Bitcoin crumbles after Elon Musk bails. Why it may never recover

Bitcoin has fatal flaws and is now a novelty, not the currency of the future





In many things, being first to market gives you an insurmountable lead but technology is not one of those things.





Blackberry invented the smartphone, Yahoo had the first search engine, Xerox invented the graphic interface.



In technology, the winner isn't who comes first, it's who has the best technology.

Few would still argue that bitcoin is the best-designed crypto currency. It's slow, its governance is a mess and it has a critical flaw -- energy use.







I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth, nor do I like just shuffling out of your extra billions of billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. I think I should say modestly that the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization. With the Colonial Pipeline shutdown ongoing, he has a point. Bloomberg



Of course, Munger been hating on bitcoin for years so I shouldn't give him too much credit. What's new today is that Elon Musk has made a U-turn on bitcoin in a statement:



"Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin. We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.



The market reaction has been punishing:









Now, the tide has turned. The true believers are losing faith. The flaws in bitcoin are inarguable and like many early technologies, something better will come along. It's clear that's already happened but with so many cryptos, one will have to emerge that solves all the problems bitcoin set out to. I don't know which one that is, but it's coming.





When I read through the replies to Musk's tweet, it's clear we're in a bit of a 'denial' phase of grief, but ultimately there will be mourning and people will move on (suddenly poorer no doubt). Price action has a way of accelerating that process.









For now though, the trade is simply to get out of the way.