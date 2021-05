It's truly black Wednesday now

This move in crypto is breathtaking.





Bitcoin is now down $10,600 to $32,500. That's a 25% one-day drop. Even by bitcoin's historical standards, that's enormous.







It's even worse elsewhere with ethereum down more than 40% to 2094.





We've very quickly gotten near support at $30,000. Here's the daily chart:





The entire year-to-date rally has been wiped out.