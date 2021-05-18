Bitcoin moves toward support targets

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Cryptocurrency

Trend line.  Retracement level approached

The price bitcoin is currently trading down around $1300 or -2.94% of $43,500. The low price reached $42,535.16.

Trend line.  Retracement level approached
The move to the downside has taken the price closer to a lower channel trendline which cuts across at $42,389.  Yesterday the price did dipped below that trendline level, but found support against the 61.8% retracement of the 2021 trading range at $41,929.59.

A move below both of those levels would open the door for further downside in the digital currency. Traders would start to eye the rising 200 day moving average at $39,695.48. You have to go back to April 2020 for the last time the price of bitcoin traded below its 200 day MA (albeit at a much lower level). The 200 day MA at that time?  Around $7986.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose