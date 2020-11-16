Bitcoin (on Coinbase) gets closer to the January 2018 swing high
Higher on the day after Citibank technical view
The price of Bitcoin (on Coinbase inclusive of weekends) is trading up over $800 and to to the highest level since January 7th when the price extended up to $17174. The price today has a low of $15796.09 and a high at $16,777.00 on December 17, 2017. .
Over the weekend, a report from Citibank's Thomas Fitzpatrick drew on similarities of the 1970's gold market and in doing so, projected the possibility of bitcoin reaching $318,000 by December 2021. The all time high on Bitcoin reached $19891.99.
For me, get above the January 2018 high at $17174 and then the December 2017 high at $19891.99 and we can then talk about $20K. $318,000? That is not even on the radar.