BTC had a slide in the early hours of Asia: Renewed slump for Bitcoin, drops under $48.5K

Since hitting under 47.5K it has rocketed higher. Reports were around of a 'China whale' selling $200m or so of BTC ... if so he will be smarting but in markets these rumours often prove to be unfounded.





BTC bounce has been impressive. Do we have any Wyckoff people out there? Correct me if wrong, but is this a Spring?