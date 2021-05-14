Bitcoin pops above $50K again

Its a lot quieter today in BTC than yesterday when it plunged and bounced for some retracements.

BTC has mainly been out of the crypto headlines today, DOGE though is another story, it was given a boost from you-know-who (who else, Mr. Musk) earlier:

Across the major FX space its a reasonably quiet session. Yen has weakened, USD/JPY as high as just above 109.65.

EUR, AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD and CHF are all little net changed (a small mixed bag).





Iron ore in China has seen further good-sized losses already. In the US, ES on Globex is trading higher.





DOGE:



