Big bounce in bitcoin

The wild ride continues in bitcoin.





Dip buyers stepped in just below $29,000 and FOMC has kicked in, taking it up to $31,000.





There's never a dull moment in the crypto space.





I'm not sure you want to draw too many lines on the BTC chart at the moment but the 31,310 level aligns nicely with yesterday's low (now resistance) and the 61.8% retracement of today's drop.