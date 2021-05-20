Bitcoin struggles to find footing above $40,000 for now

Author: Justin Low | Category: Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin tests waters above $40,000 briefly before falling back

Bitcoin
The tail wagged the dog in trading yesterday as a rout in crypto sparked a broader selloff across the market but today, there are hints of stabilisation in the former at least.

Bitcoin is up nearly 4% on the day and even managed to clip just above $40,000 earlier but is now trading back under figure level in European trading.

In essence, the level is a key psychological one to watch out for in defining what the latest selloff may mean in the bigger picture of things - especially with the 200-day moving average (blue line) also in play close to the $40,000 level.

Failure to break back above that could expose more technical vulnerabilities for Bitcoin and dip buyers will have a tougher time to try and work their magic.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose