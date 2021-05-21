Bitcoin trades to a new session low.

The move lower today was prompted by a reiteration from China of restrictions on bitcoin mining. That sent the price down to and through the 50 hour moving average currently at $39,652 (blackline in the chart above). Earlier, the price had tested the 100 hour moving average (blue line) only to fail. It will take a move back above the 50 hour moving average and the 100 hour moving average to tilt the bias more to the upside.





Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading back down over $400 or -14.76% at $2348.60. It's low just reached $2336.48.





As a reminder bitcoin never sleeps. That means it will continue to trade over the weekend. With liquidity conditions lighter, and the price under pressure, one has to wonder the risks for more downside.



