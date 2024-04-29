The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan won big on Sunday elections, scoring victories in three key by-elections, including a closely watched race in a district that was long a ruling Liberal Democratic Party stronghold.

This does not auger well for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kishda concurrently serves as LDP president and this is not seen as a vote of confidence in him. Kishida's term as prez of the party expires in September and this will argue against him being reappointed , according to pundits.

The CDP won in

Shimane No. 1 district

Nagasaki No. 3 district

Tokyo No. 15 district

The LDP chose not to field candidates in the Nagasaki and Tokyo by-elections. But it lost Shimane, a long time bastion of LDP support.

***

While I am no expert on Japanese politics I don't quite get why pundits would be upset the LDP didn't win in districts where they didn't field candidates. I get that the loss in Shimane is a blow to Kishida. Anyway, those better versed in the intricacies - comments welcome!