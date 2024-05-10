The major stock indice are ending the day mixed with the Nasdaq down marginally. THe S&P and the Dow rose. The Dow closed higher for the 8th consecutive week. The S&P was up nearly 2% on the week and all the indices moved higher this week.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 125.06 points or 0.32% at 39512.85
- S&P index rose 8.62 points or 0.17% at 5222.69
- Nasdaq index-5.40 points or -0.03% at16340.87
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -13.85 points or -0.67% at 2059.77
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average rose 2.16% (fourth week in a row higher)
- S&P index rose 1.85% (third week in a row higher)
- NASDAQ index rose 1.14% (third week in a row higher)