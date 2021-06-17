"Brutal Truth About Bitcoin" guy is still at it - Bitcoin has 3 flaws, use alternatives instead
Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad wrote a piece earlier in the New York Times on Bitcoin, triggering a huge backlash on social media.
I posted on it here: "The Brutal Truth About Bitcoin" (includes link to his article if you are interested)
CNBC have an interview with him, he has highlighted what he sees as 3 flaws with Bitcoin:
1. Bitcoin mining is energy-intensive, as is the process required when transactions are validated on the bitcoin blockchain, .... is "certainly not good for the environment".
- he recommends Ethereum as it requires less energy
2. Says it does not offer anonymity:
- "if you use bitcoin a lot, and especially if you use Bitcoin to get any real goods and services, then it becomes possible eventually to link your address or your physical identity to your digital identity."
- highlights Monero and Zcash as alternatives
3. Doesn't work well as a currency as it's "slow and cumbersome" to use bitcoin to pay for goods and services, and the market is very volatile
More at that link to CNBC above.
BTC update: