"Brutal Truth About Bitcoin" guy is still at it - Bitcoin has 3 flaws, use alternatives instead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Cornell University professor Eswar Prasad wrote a piece earlier in the New York Times on Bitcoin, triggering a huge backlash on social media.

I posted on it here: "The Brutal Truth About Bitcoin" (includes link to his article if you are interested) 

CNBC have an interview with him, he has highlighted what he sees as 3 flaws with Bitcoin:

1. Bitcoin mining is energy-intensive, as is the process required when transactions are validated on the bitcoin blockchain, ....  is "certainly not good for the environment".
  • he recommends  Ethereum as it requires less energy 
2. Says it does not offer anonymity:
  • "if you use bitcoin a lot, and especially if you use Bitcoin to get any real goods and services, then it becomes possible eventually to link your address or your physical identity to your digital identity."
  • highlights Monero and Zcash as alternatives
3. Doesn't work well as a currency as it's "slow and cumbersome" to use bitcoin to pay for goods and services, and the market is very volatile

More at that link to CNBC above. 

BTC update:
