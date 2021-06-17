"Brutal Truth About Bitcoin" guy is still at it - Bitcoin has 3 flaws, use alternatives instead

Eswar Prasad wrote a piece earlier in the New York Times on Bitcoin, triggering a huge backlash on social media.





1. Bitcoin mining is energy-intensive, as is the process required when transactions are validated on the bitcoin blockchain, .... is "certainly not good for the environment".

he recommends Ethereum as it requires less energy

2. Says it does not offer anonymity:

"if you use bitcoin a lot, and especially if you use Bitcoin to get any real goods and services, then it becomes possible eventually to link your address or your physical identity to your digital identity."

highlights Monero and Zcash as alternatives

3. Doesn't work well as a currency as it's "slow and cumbersome" to use bitcoin to pay for goods and services, and the market is very volatile





