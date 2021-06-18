One of the major crypto mining hubs in China’s Sichuan province to fully shut down mining operations

The report came out overnight, so not breaking news at all.

According to three local media sources:

City of Ya'an, one of the major crypto mining hubs in China’s Sichuan province,

“Officials from related authorities, including the city’s energy bureau and technology bureau, had a meeting and decided to crack down crypto mining operations,” Chinese crypto media outlet PANews reported, citing an anonymous source.

Local miners have received a notice that requires them to shut down their sites at 22:00 local time for self-inspection.

It is unclear when the miners will be able to turn their mining machines back on, but another meeting is expected on Friday, according to the report.



