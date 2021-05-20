Deutsche Bank jumps on the BTC-bashing bandwagon - says its value is based on wishful thinking

A client note from analysts at DB on Bitcoin. Follows the rout in the crypto over the past week or so.

DB says the drop was triggered by a tweet (from Musk) and a China statement.





(For clarity, there were a few statements out of China:

I really should add there is plenty of talk of a campaign that was waged to send the price down, posts on Chinese social media and what have you. Anyway, back to DB's note)





DB:

Those few words caused bitcoin’s value to plummet from nearly $60,000 in the days before to below $48,000

on Tuesday, the PBoC reiterated that it would ban digital tokens as a means of payment, thus causing Bitcoin to plunge just above $30,000 at one point DB then argues that the real debate is whether rising valuations alone can be reason enough for bitcoin to evolve into an asset class, or whether its illiquidity is an obstacle

the value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking











