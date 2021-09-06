El Salvador buys 200 bitcoins, adopts the crypto as legal tender from 7 September
El Salvador has bought its 200 bitcoins, and will be buying more.
The country's President, Nayib Bukele, confirmed on Monday the 200 bought and plans for more purchases.
- "Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches"
Bukele in a tweet.
This guy must be a good politician, I mean he is President of a country! But, as a trader, he sucks. You don't announce you'll be buying more! (Unless you are selling, of course, in which case I withdraw my 'sucks' judgement.)
BTC on the up!