El Salvador has bought its 200 bitcoins, and will be buying more.

The country's President, Nayib Bukele, confirmed on Monday the 200 bought and plans for more purchases. "Our brokers will be buying a lot more as the deadline approaches" Bukele in a tweet.



This guy must be a good politician, I mean he is President of a country! But, as a trader, he sucks. You don't announce you'll be buying more! (Unless you are selling, of course, in which case I withdraw my 'sucks' judgement.)





BTC on the up!







