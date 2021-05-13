Elon Musk ( Bitcoin trashing guy) is tweeting - High time for a carbon tax!
Tesla head Elon Musk says he strongly believes in crypto:
Musk at it again:
Yesterday Musk was centre of attention with the BTC tweet:
For the chronology, read from the bottom up:
- Here's the full statement from Musk on Tesla and Bitcoin (ICYMI)
- Bitcoin bounce, back above $50K. Other coins on the bounce also, DOGE back over 42c
- Bitcoin crumbles after Elon Musk bails. Why it may never recover
- Cryptocurrency exchanges under immense strain with BTC meltdown - Reports that Coinbase is down
- Bitcoin rout extends lower. BTC/USD now under $50k
- Bitcoin is continuing its slide after the Musk Tesla bombshell
- DOGE volatility prompted by Musk's abandoning Bitcoin for Tesla payments
- Musk says Tesla has suspended taking Bitcoin for vehicle purchases