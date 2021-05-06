Ethereum continues it's run to the upside.

Moves to a new record today and is up over 84% from the April 18 low.

The price of Ethereum continues its run to the upside. It reached a new all-time record high today and is up over 84% just since April 18.









The gain over the last few weeks is impressive, but even more impressive is the gains for the year. For the year, the price is up some 389% from the end of year close to the high today.





The price has remained above its 100 hour moving average since April 25. On the daily chart, the price has been above the 100 day since November 4th, 2020.







